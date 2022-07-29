Towerview LLC Boosts Stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Towerview LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.26% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSPQ opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.84.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

