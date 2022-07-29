Towerview LLC Purchases Shares of 648,728 Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Chain Bridge I accounts for about 3.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Chain Bridge I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Chain Bridge I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

