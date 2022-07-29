Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 365 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.40).
TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.84) to GBX 371 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,474.70).
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
