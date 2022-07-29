TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.25.

TA opened at C$14.59 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.71.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.3198905 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O'reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

