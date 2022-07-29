Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Travelzoo Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $45,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,788 shares of company stock worth $263,899. 47.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

