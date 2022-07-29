Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.83. Tree Island Steel has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

