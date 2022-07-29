Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 81750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.46.
Trevali Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.
Trevali Mining Company Profile
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
Further Reading
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.