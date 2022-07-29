Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 81750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

