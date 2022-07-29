Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $174,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 76.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.