Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $174,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 76.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.