Truist Financial Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.