Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,124 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

