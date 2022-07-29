Truist Financial Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $557.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $390.78 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.81.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

