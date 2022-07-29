Truist Financial Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.38.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

