Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Given New $39.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPB. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

