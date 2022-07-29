Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.60 on Monday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $399.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

