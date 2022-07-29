Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 51,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

