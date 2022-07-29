UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,850 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,735.80 ($20.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,734.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,686.59. The stock has a market cap of £88.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,387.62. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

