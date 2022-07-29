UBS Group Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.65.

KIM opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

