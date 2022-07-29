UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. UDR also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

