Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down to $36.09

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $33.34. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 2,731 shares trading hands.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “maintains” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,267,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

