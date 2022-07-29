Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

