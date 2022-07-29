Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.8 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.