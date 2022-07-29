UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €13.30 by Analysts at UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.94) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.