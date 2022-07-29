Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,130 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,970 ($47.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,736.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,663.86. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,015.23.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

