United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.