United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UPS traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $191.28. 23,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

