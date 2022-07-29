Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.19 on Friday. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

