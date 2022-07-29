Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Upwork updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.08) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.17) EPS.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Upwork has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 26.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 247.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.