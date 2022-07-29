Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Upwork Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

