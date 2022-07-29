US Capital Advisors Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.82.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$69.41 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$68.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In other news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

