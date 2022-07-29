USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson restated a maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

