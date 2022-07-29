USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.60 billion and approximately $9.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,594,800,401 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Coin Trading
