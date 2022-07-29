Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.03 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

VLO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 228,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,234,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after buying an additional 222,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.