Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

VLY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 97,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.