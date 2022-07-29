VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Up 10.7%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.92. 106,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 108,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter.

