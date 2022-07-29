Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

