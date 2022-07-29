Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,729,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 118,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 190,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.