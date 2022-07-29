Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $41.10. 190,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

