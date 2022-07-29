Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.96. 35,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

