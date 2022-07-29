Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 169,098 shares.The stock last traded at $162.88 and had previously closed at $164.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

