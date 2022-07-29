Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $73.94. Approximately 745,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,075,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.
