Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises approximately 3.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the first quarter valued at $494,000.

BATS VFQY opened at $106.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72.

