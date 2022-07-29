Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

