Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.