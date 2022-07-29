Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 21.6% This Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $943,044.75 and $5,476.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.24 or 0.00854727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00015934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.