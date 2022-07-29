Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vaso Price Performance
VASO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,839. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Vaso
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.