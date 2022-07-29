Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vaso Price Performance

VASO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,839. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

