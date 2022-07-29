VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $190,991.53 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $190,991.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,000 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

