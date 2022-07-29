Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Reaches $57.81 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00010054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.84 or 1.00037013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 23,945,909 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

