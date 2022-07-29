Velo Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Velo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

