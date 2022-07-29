VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 3.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 13,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,038,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $783.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

