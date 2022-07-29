Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Verano Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $6.22 on Friday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.46 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verano will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

